Armenia wrestler MP, father involved in downtown Yerevan brawl

YEREVAN. – MP, world and European Greco-Roman wrestling champion and three-time Olympian Arsen Julfalakyan, and his father, former Greco-Roman wrestler and head coach of the Armenian national Greco-Roman wrestling team, Levon Julfalakyan, were involved in an argument and ensuing brawl Sunday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 5։40pm, police received a report from a hospital informing that an ambulance had brought to them—from a downtown Yerevan intersection—a person with injuries to the soft tissues of his forehead.

According to shamshyan.com, police found out that this person is Yerevan resident Sergey Mkhitaryan, 63.

Law enforcement also found out that on the same day at around 3pm, there was an argument over some matters—and at the entrance to an underground parking in downtown Yerevan—between this person and Yerevan residents Arsen Julfalakyan, 32, and Levon Julfalakyan, 55, during which, according to this person, they had punched and kicked him.

As per the source, several hours later, Arsen and Levon Julfalakyan voluntarily came to a police station and gave accounts on the incident.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered.

A report is being prepared on this incident.