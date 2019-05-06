Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan still in very severe condition

YEREVAN. – The health condition of 21-year-old military serviceman Aganik Zoroglyan, who was severely wounded in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) in the adversary’s fire, remains very severe.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, on Monday told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

This soldier is getting treatment at the MOD Central Clinical Military Hospital in capital city Yerevan.

As reported earlier, on May 4, Artsakh Defense Army contract serviceman Aganik Zoroglyan (born in 1998) sustained a gunshot wound at a Defense Army military unit outpost, and from shots fired from Azerbaijan.

The serviceman was immediately taken to a military hospital, where his condition was assesses to be very severe.

Zoroglyan was operated on and taken to the Artsakh capital city Stepanakert Military Hospital.

The serviceman was wounded in the head.

According to the information which Armenian News-NEWS.am received, Aganik Zoroglyan had come from Russia last year to voluntarily serve in the army.