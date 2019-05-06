News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan still in very severe condition
Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan still in very severe condition
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – The health condition of 21-year-old military serviceman Aganik Zoroglyan, who was severely wounded in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) in the adversary’s fire, remains very severe.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, on Monday told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

This soldier is getting treatment at the MOD Central Clinical Military Hospital in capital city Yerevan.

As reported earlier, on May 4, Artsakh Defense Army contract serviceman Aganik Zoroglyan (born in 1998) sustained a gunshot wound at a Defense Army military unit outpost, and from shots fired from Azerbaijan.

The serviceman was immediately taken to a military hospital, where his condition was assesses to be very severe.

Zoroglyan was operated on and taken to the Artsakh capital city Stepanakert Military Hospital.

The serviceman was wounded in the head.

According to the information which Armenian News-NEWS.am received, Aganik Zoroglyan had come from Russia last year to voluntarily serve in the army.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan fires over 3,000 shots last week
The vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army continue maintaining control in the frontline...
 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 300 times past week
The Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 3,700 shots...
 Azerbaijani side violates ceasefire over 250 times past week
The Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 2,200 shots…
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 2,000 shots in passing week
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues to dictate at the frontline…
 Pashinyan: Discussions at PACE became prelude to April War
They were doing so consciously, but still, the authors of those discussions and documents triggered a war that cost Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan...
 Artsakh President attends requiem mass commemorating April war victims
Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan was present on Friday in St. Jacob church…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos