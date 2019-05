Today, in the afternoon, armed terrorists dropped missiles on the Eskyuran village of Kessab and in other areas, reports Kantsasar Armenian newspaper, citing its source in Kessab.

Kantsasar reports that three missiles were dropped in the area near Eskyuran, and two Kessab-Armenians were injured and immediately transferred to the hospital in Latakia.

The injured are in stable health condition.