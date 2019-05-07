Present and former Artsakh presidents ask to release Robert Kocharyan

STEPANAKERT. – Incumbent and former presidents of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Bako Shaakyan and Arkadiy Gukasyan have sent a letter to Armenia's Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan asking to commute the decision on remanding ex-president Robert Kocharyan in custody.
In their letter, Sahakyan and Ghukasyan recalled that May 9 marks the victory in the Great Patriotic War, Liberation of Shushi and the Day of Karabakh Defense Army, which traditionally brings together all former heads of Artsakh.
Therefore, they urge to commute decision on remanding Robert Kocharyan in custody ahead of May 9 celebrations.
Sahakyan and Ghukasyan said they are ready to provide any public guarantee in connection with his release during the entire period of the trial.
“We hope that your decision will open up an opportunity for all three leaders of Karabakh to participate in the solemn events on May 9 in Stepanakert and Shushi, and this will definitely be a signal of solidarity and unity not for our society only, but for the entire world and the adversary,” the letter says.