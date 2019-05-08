News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 08
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
US to allocate to Armenia additional $7,449,000
US to allocate to Armenia additional $7,449,000
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Armenian Ministry of Economic Development and Investments signed on Wednesday the Amendment to the Agreement on the More Competitive and Diversified Private Sector Assistance between Armenian and US Governments, the Ministry’s press service reported.

The document was signed by the Government of Armenia, the Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan, the US Government, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Armenia Program Director Deborah Grizer and USAID Deputy Director for Europe and Eurasia Alex Sokolovsky.

The USAID-funded 12 draft amendment envisages an additional $7,449,000 grant to finance the USAID-funded project in infrastructure, agriculture and tourism.

"In consultation with the US Agency for International Development, we will ask for assistance in the development of tourism, agriculture, in general, small businesses, which we consider to be the most inclusive growth for economic development and for our people,” Khachatryan noted.

According to Alex Sokolovsky, the USAID is helping partner countries in every possible way to develop their abilities to rely on their own strengths.

“We are delighted to see how our continuing cooperation will provide further development and development,” he said.

The Agreement was signed in 2010 to provide assistance to the Armenian Government through USAID.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary
The parties emphasized the Armenia-US strategic dialogue and the...
 US, Armenian governments confirm readiness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation
At the first meeting of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue…
 State Department official, Armenia PM discuss security issues
Meeting of US-Armenia strategic dialogue was held in Yerevan…
 George Kent says he has nothing to say on American arms supplies to Armenia
George Kent was asked to comment on the matter…
 State Department official gives no reply to question about possible Trump-Pashinyan meeting
He was asked about the lack of progress in Armenia-US relations…
 Armenian minister meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary David Meale
The parties also touched upon the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) to be held in Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos