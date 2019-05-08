Armenian, Greek, Cypriot FMs to hold first meeting in early June

On May 8, representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Greece and Cyprus held an Armenia-Greece-Cyprus consultation in Yerevan to prepare for the first trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the three countries to be held in Nicosia on June 4, reports the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The Armenian, Greek and Cypriot delegations were led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Avet Adonts, Director of the Directorate General for Political Affairs of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs Theodoros Georgakelos and Director General for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus George Chacalli.
The delegates discussed a wide range of issues of interest and specified the agenda for the ministerial meeting to be held in Nicosia. The parties expressed satisfaction with the level of political dialogue and welcomed the initiative to make the transition to trilateral cooperation. During the meeting, they also exchanged views on several regional issues, as well as issues on the European and international agendas.
The same day, the Greek and Cypriot delegations visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan and the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.