Armenia, Karabakh top officials are in Stepanakert (PHOTOS)

Top officials from Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Thursday are participating in the May day triple celebration events in Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh.
Also, the Armenia and Artsakh leaders, senior officials, and military will take part in the respective festive events to be held in Shushi town of Artsakh.
For the past 27 years, May 9 has a triple meaning for Armenians. The victory which the Soviet people—including Armenians—achieved in the Great Patriotic War in 1945 during World War II, the victory of liberation of Shushi in 1992, and the formation of the Artsakh Defense Army in the same year are celebrated on this day.