Armenian Security Council secretary discusses investment, financial aid in US

Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan's working visit to the US has kicked off, Security Council’s press service reported.

Secretary of the Security Council met with the national security official specializing in the former Soviet Union and Russian and European affairs Fiona Hill.

Secretary of the National Security Council highlighted the US role as a co-chair country in the Karabakh peace process. Hill, in her turn, highlighted the importance of expanding Armenian-American cooperation at different levels.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues of Armenian-American relations, investment and financial support.

The sides highlighted the US support for democratic processes and police reform in Armenia.

The sides once again underlined the importance of solving the Karabakh problem solely peacefully.