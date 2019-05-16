Armenia Ambassador presents Letters of Credence to Ukraine President

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has received the Letters of Credence of Armenia’s newly appointed Ambassador Tigran Seyranyan.
As reports AnalitikaUA.net, citing the press service of the President of Ukraine, Poroshenko discussed with the Armenian ambassador the need for intensification of the political dialogue and highly appreciated the creation of a parliamentary friendship group in the Parliament of Armenia.
The parties particularly focused on the restoration of joint activities of the Armenian-Ukrainian inter-governmental commission for the deepening of bilateral cooperation and economic partnership.