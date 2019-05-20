News
Kocharyan and others case proceedings suspended, forwarded to Constitutional Court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Upon a court decision, the proceedings of the case over second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan, former Minister of Defense of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan and former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov have been suspended and forwarded to the Constitutional Court. This is what Seyran Ohanyan’s attorney Karen Mezhlumyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that the court’s staff phoned him and reported on the decision a while ago.

According to the attorney, the court most likely addressed the Constitutional Court on the ground of establishing the constitutionality of Article 301.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia (overthrow of constitutional order) charged against Kocharyan and the others. The court can render such a decision before preparing the case for a trial.

Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys had filed a similar motion to the court, but court hadn’t examined it.

On May 18, Judge of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Davit Grigoryan changed Robert Kocharyan’s preventive measure with the personal pledges of incumbent and former presidents of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
