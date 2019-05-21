Memorial plaque dedicated to Charles Aznavour placed in Paris

The memorial plaque dedicated to Charles Aznavour is placed in Paris, Aznavour Foundation’s press office reported on Tuesday.
“Today, on the eve of Charles Aznavour’s 95th birthday, Paris is full of Aznavour’s music and memories of the great artist. In couple of minutes the opening of the memorial plaque at the first Paris apartment building of the Aznavour family will happen," the source noted.
The memorial plaque is placed at the 6th district of Paris, 36 rue Monsieur-le-Prince, where the Aznavouryans originally settled and where Charles Aznavour spent his childhood, the source added.