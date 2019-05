The Council of Foreign Ministers (COM) of the CSTO member states nominated Stanislav Zas for the post of CSTP secretary general, said Kyrgyz FM, Chingiz Aidarbekov.

“According to the proposal, Zas must take up the duties of the Secretary General of the CSTO from January 1, 2020,” TASS reported referrimg to the minister.

The decision on the appointment of Zas will be made in the fall during a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CSTO member states, specified in the organization.