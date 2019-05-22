News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Show news feed
Council of Europe to send experts to Armenia, Jagland and Pashinyan talk on phone
Council of Europe to send experts to Armenia, Jagland and Pashinyan talk on phone
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan about the current situation in the country.

They agreed that the reform process, including the fight against corruption and the reform of the judiciary, should proceed in conformity with the Constitution, the relevant international standards and Armenia's obligations as a member State of the Council of Europe.

Secretary General Jagland confirmed the organisation’s support to Armenia’s reform agenda.

A delegation of Council of Europe experts will travel to Yerevan in the next days to offer advice and assistance with the necessary reforms.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CoE Committee of Ministers publicizes Armenia Ombudsman special position on ECHR ruling
For the first time in the history of the institution of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, the Ombudsman has submitted such special position to this committee…
 PACE monitors express concern at Armenia Prime Minister’s call to block courts
“We wish to emphasise that the independence of the judiciary is a pre-requisite for the rule of law…
 Program launched by EU, Council of Europe to focus on Armenia judicial reforms
The EU and Council of Europe launch “Partnership for Good Governance” program…
 Pashinyan: Armenia is fully committed to Council of Europe values
“I wish the Council of Europe unshakable resilience to the benefit of democracy…
 Azerbaijan disgrace at PACE
The corruption scandal that shocked the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in 2018 was unprecedented in dimensions, Deutsche Welle reported…
 Armenian MP: CoE has rather coarse position on political prisoners in Azerbaijan
According to him, the hearings with Azerbaijani human rights activists were also...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos