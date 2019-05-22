News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Show news feed
Armenia Constitutional Court has processed application for case of Kocharyan, other ex-officials
Armenia Constitutional Court has processed application for case of Kocharyan, other ex-officials
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Constitutional Court of Armenia still hasn’t rendered a decision on accepting the application of a court to suspend the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials for proceedings. This is what the Constitutional Court of Armenia reported in response to the written inquiry of Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Constitutional Court of Armenia received the judge’s application to determine the constitutionality of the laws to be enforced in the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials and interpret the norms of the Constitution on May 20, 2019 in the afternoon.

The Constitutional Court reported that it has processed the judge’s application in the prescribed manner after it was received, but still hasn’t rendered a decision on accepting the application for proceedings.

The Constitutional Court may render a procedural decision on accepting the case for examination within the time limits prescribed by law.

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction had rendered a decision on suspending the case and applying to the Constitutional Court.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Second Armenia President's attorney: Robert Kocharyan is a political prisoner
According to the attorney, this statement serves as further evidence to confirm...
 Armenia MP: Blockage of courts to protest Kocharyan's release was inappropriate
According to the MP, the judiciary needs to...
 Armenia MP on suspension of case of Robert Kocharyan, other ex-officials
According to Tandilyan, the Bright Armenia Party is ready to...
 Kocharyan and others case proceedings suspended, forwarded to Constitutional Court
Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys had filed a similar motion to...
 Armenia's Republic Party issues statement on PM's call
The revolutionary message to the judiciary could be conveyed without an action to...
 Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: With his calls, Mr. PM helped substantiate very important provision of our complaint
It’s not a secret that we have filed complaints with the European Court [of Human Rights] on the case of arresting Mr. Robert Kocharyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos