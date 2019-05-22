Armenia Constitutional Court has processed application for case of Kocharyan, other ex-officials

The Constitutional Court of Armenia still hasn’t rendered a decision on accepting the application of a court to suspend the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials for proceedings. This is what the Constitutional Court of Armenia reported in response to the written inquiry of Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Constitutional Court of Armenia received the judge’s application to determine the constitutionality of the laws to be enforced in the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials and interpret the norms of the Constitution on May 20, 2019 in the afternoon.

The Constitutional Court reported that it has processed the judge’s application in the prescribed manner after it was received, but still hasn’t rendered a decision on accepting the application for proceedings.

The Constitutional Court may render a procedural decision on accepting the case for examination within the time limits prescribed by law.

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction had rendered a decision on suspending the case and applying to the Constitutional Court.