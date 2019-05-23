Armenia-China visa regime being lifted

YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Government of Armenia approved the proposal to sign the agreement with the Chinese government, and on the mutual lifting of visa requirements for both countries’ citizens holding regular passports.
Deputy Foreign Minister Grigor Hovhannisyan noted that under this agreement, the aforesaid Armenian and Chinese nationals will be exempt from visas for up to 90 days, and within 180 days, when visiting one another’s countries.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in his turn, noted that this agreement is within the framework of the arrangements that were reached during his recent visit to China.
Also, it was noted that the Chinese side had stated that Azerbaijan had petitioned to them with a request to sign a similar agreement with them, but it was turned down.
As per the Chinese side, visa issuance for China is complicated also for Turkey and the Central Asian countries.