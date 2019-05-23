Yerevan State University Rector resigns

Rector of Yerevan State University Aram Simonyan has resigned. This is what Head of the Public Relations and Information Department at Yerevan State University Gevorg Emin-Teryan wrote on his Facebook page.
The Armenian authorities had been trying to achieve the rector’s resignation for a long time since the Board of Trustees of Yerevan State University had failed to achieve this during its previous session.
Later, during a government session, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had declared that a rector closing a door in front of a student can’t work as a rector, after which Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan informed that he had also urged Aram Simonyan to resign.