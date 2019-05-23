News
Yerevan State University Rector resigns
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Rector of Yerevan State University Aram Simonyan has resigned. This is what Head of the Public Relations and Information Department at Yerevan State University Gevorg Emin-Teryan wrote on his Facebook page.

The Armenian authorities had been trying to achieve the rector’s resignation for a long time since the Board of Trustees of Yerevan State University had failed to achieve this during its previous session.

Later, during a government session, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had declared that a rector closing a door in front of a student can’t work as a rector, after which Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan informed that he had also urged Aram Simonyan to resign.
