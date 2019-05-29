Armenia PM has phone conversation with Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Upon his return from Astana, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan phoned Arsenal’s attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to express his solidarity with him. This is what Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“After returning from Astana, I had a phone conversation with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and expressed my solidarity before the Arsenal-Chelsea match that Henrikh wasn’t able to play in due to Baku’s racist position.

I told Henrikh that we Armenians admire and take pride in him and that we are with him with heart and soul,” Pashinyan’s Facebook posts reads.