Armenia PM: This is last government sitting with 17 ministries

The new law on the government's structure is already in effect, this is our last sitting of 17 ministries, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.
He thanked all ministers for their work done during this time.
“The structural changes that have been made, have been so long discussed, analyzed, observed and we are convinced that this is the right decision,” the PM noted. “The level of government mobilization will grow, which will be a stimulus for the implementation of the economic vision set out in the government's plan and in the 'My step' alliance's pre-electoral program.”
As reported earlier, the Armenian government will have 12 ministries instead of 17.