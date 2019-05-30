Armenia ex-ruling party: Hungary officially concluded Armenia-EU agreement ratification process

Last week Hungary formally concluded the process of ratification of Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. Armen Ashotyan, Vice-Chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia, noted this in a Facebook post.

“At this moment, the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union has registered official ratifications of 12 EU member states + Armenia, “ Ashotyan added. “In the absence of [Armenia’s] diplomatic relations with Hungary, the relevant information reaches me through inter-party channels—from Brussels and Budapest.”