News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Gegham Gevorgyan elected acting rector of Yerevan State University
Gegham Gevorgyan elected acting rector of Yerevan State University
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Former rector of Yerevan State University, academician Gegham Gevorgyan was elected acting rector of Yerevan State University after an open vote held during the session of theYSU Board of Trustees.

Doctor of Law Vahe Hovhannisyan had also been nominated during the session.

On March 15, 2019, by the order of Rector of Yerevan State University Aram Simonyan, Pro-Rector of Yerevan State University Gegham Gevorgyan had been dismissed from office on the ground of lack of confidence in him. Gegham Gevorgyan had been Pro-Rector of Yerevan State University for Academic Policies and International Cooperation since 2008.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos