Gegham Gevorgyan elected acting rector of Yerevan State University

Former rector of Yerevan State University, academician Gegham Gevorgyan was elected acting rector of Yerevan State University after an open vote held during the session of theYSU Board of Trustees.
Doctor of Law Vahe Hovhannisyan had also been nominated during the session.
On March 15, 2019, by the order of Rector of Yerevan State University Aram Simonyan, Pro-Rector of Yerevan State University Gegham Gevorgyan had been dismissed from office on the ground of lack of confidence in him. Gegham Gevorgyan had been Pro-Rector of Yerevan State University for Academic Policies and International Cooperation since 2008.