Newborn baby found dead in Armenia canal

The dead body of a newborn baby was found Sunday, in a canal in Armavir Province of Armenia.

At around 8:40pm, the police received a call from the prefect of Musaler village. He informed that the dead body of a three- to four-day-old baby boy was found in the village’s water canal, which begins from Yerevan Lake.

The police on Monday informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the law enforcement officers have found this newborn’s mother, and she explained what had happened.

According to our information, the woman told the police that she was 36 weeks pregnant, she had given birth at home, but the fetus was dead, so she put it in a bag and threw it into the river.

The police are preparing a report on this incident.

The circumstances behind this occurrence are being ascertained.