Russian authorities grant right to temporary residence to Armenia ex-official
Russian authorities grant right to temporary residence to Armenia ex-official
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenia’s Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders former head and ex-MP Mihran Poghosyan was granted right to temporary residence from Russian authorities, Pastinfo reported.

This right can be repeatedly extended until a final decision is made - Mihran Poghosyan asks for political asylum.

As reported earlier, Mihran Poghosyan is charged in Armenia with involvement in an offshore scandal and money laundering. The preventive measure set for Armenia’s Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders former head and ex-MP Mihran Poghosyan, who is in custody in Russia, has been commuted to house arrest.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
