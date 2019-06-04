Armenian law enforcers give no comment on involvement of Armenia citizens in Russian murder

Armenian law enforcement agencies refrain from commenting on the involvement of Armenia citizens in a murder in the Russian Moscow region.

According to police, only the preliminary investigation body is authorized to comment at this stage. Meanwhile, RBC noted that Russian Investigative Committee also declined to comment: “No comment. Investigators are actively working on the case.”

As reported earlier, the ex-special forces soldier of Russia Nikita Belyankin died in one of the villages of Russian Moscow region on the night of June 2. He was involved in a fight near the BeerHouse bar.

“Today I spoke with representatives of the Investigative Committee, working on the spot. They told me all the suspects had been identified, one was detained, the investigation is now working with him. Most of the defendants left for Armenia,” the father of the deceased, Alexey Belyankin told RBC.

The suspect in the murder of the ex-special forces soldier of Russia Nikita Belyankin has been detained.

A criminal case was initiated into the murder of Belyankin. According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, investigators identified the participants of the fight. Investigation of the murder was transferred to the central office of the agency.