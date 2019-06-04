News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia, Greece and Cyprus FMs meet in Nicosia
Armenia, Greece and Cyprus FMs meet in Nicosia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The first trilateral meeting between the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Greece and Cyprus is taking place in Nicosia, the spokesperson for Armenian MFA Anna Naghdalyan tweeted. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, George Katrougalos and Nikos Christodulides discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral and multilateral agenda.  Minister Mnatsakanyan expressed confidence that strong content will be given to this trilateral format.  “It’s a very important platform to amplify relations existing between our nations. Objectives are peace, stability and prosperity,” Armenian FM said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos