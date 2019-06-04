Armenia, Greece and Cyprus FMs meet in Nicosia

The first trilateral meeting between the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Greece and Cyprus is taking place in Nicosia, the spokesperson for Armenian MFA Anna Naghdalyan tweeted. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, George Katrougalos and Nikos Christodulides discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral and multilateral agenda. Minister Mnatsakanyan expressed confidence that strong content will be given to this trilateral format. “It’s a very important platform to amplify relations existing between our nations. Objectives are peace, stability and prosperity,” Armenian FM said.