Wednesday
June 05
New group of Armenia specialists head to Syria (PHOTOS)
New group of Armenia specialists head to Syria (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

A new Armenian group comprising humanitarian deminers, doctors, and their security specialists on Tuesday arrived in Aleppo to provide humanitarian and professional assistance to the people of Syria.

These Armenian specialists will be involved in humanitarian demining, landmine awareness, medical services, and humanitarian activities in inhabited areas where there are no military actions.

The transfer of these Armenian specialists to Syria as well as their provision matters were carried out with the support of Russia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
