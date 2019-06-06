Armenia retired general, ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan ambulanced to civilian hospital

YEREVAN. – The health condition of retired General Manvel Grigoryan, former MP of the National Assembly of Armenia, sharply deteriorated late Wednesday night at the capital city Yerevan hospital for convicts. Grigoryan’s attorney Levon Baghdasaryan informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Grigoryan was ambulanced to a civilian hospital in Yerevan.

“[His] situation was so bad that the amount of sugar in [his] blood was not showing,” the lawyer added. “I view this as a direct torture against a person—with all the consequences arising from it.”

On June 3, Manvel Grigoryan was transferred from a Yerevan civilian hospital to a Yerevan penitentiary, and then to the Yerevan hospital for convicts.

Grigoryan’s legal defenders claim that he was transferred to the civilian hospital without the consent of doctors.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, and with prior consent of his wife, Nazik Amiryan, his son, Arman Grigoryan, and several other persons not-yet-determined by investigation; appropriation of property allocated to meet the needs of military servicemen and volunteers who defended the borders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) during the four-day war in April 2016 and the days following it; tax evasion; squandering of state resources; and organizing of property usurpation through extortion.

The preliminary investigation into the separate case in the criminal case brought against him and his wife is over. Manvel Grigoryan was remanded in custody, a signature bond to not leave Armenia was selected as a pretrial measure for his wife, and an arrest warrant was issued for his aforesaid son.