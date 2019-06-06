News
Thursday
June 06
MFA: Visa liberalization with EU is among first on Armenia agenda
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Several European Union (EU) member countries are quite sensitive towards migration policy issues, since in some cases the EU member states take into account the negative track-record of visa liberalization. Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Thursday stated this at the discussion on the report of the execution of the 2018 State Budget of Armenia, during the respective meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration.

According to the FM, Armenia always calls on the EU to be guided by the precept of assessment of merit in terms of each and every country, separately, and not to draw parallels.

“That matter is always in the forefront of our agenda,” Mnatsakanyan said. “The work is carried out with the EU— both through the commission and the council, as well as the member states. We [Armenia] strive to ensure a dialogue with member states at the level of experts, so that we assess in timely fashion the potential and opportunities that are created for ensuring the launch of a visa [liberalization] dialogue.”
