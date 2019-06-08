Former CSTO chief Yuri Khachaturov banned from leaving Armenia

YEREVAN. – Former secretary general of CSTO Yuri Khachaturov who is charged in Armenia with overthrowing constitutional order during the March 1, 2008 events, has been banned from crossing Armenia-Georgia border on Saturday.
The reports were confirmed for Armenian News-NEWS.am by his attorney Mihran Poghosyan.
The attorney said his client had to leave for his native Tetritskaro community in Georgia for personal reasons, but was banned from crossing the border. However, there is no court decision preventing him from leaving the country, Poghosyan added.
Moreover, Mihran Poghosyan has informed Ombudsman about violation of his clients’ right to free movement.
On July 28, 2018 former chief of the Armenian Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturov was released on bail.
On March 1 and 2, 2008 eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes between the opposition protesters and police. The opposition members were rallying in downtown Yerevan against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008.