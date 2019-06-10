News
Armenia Parliament committee head: Iran ratified FTA with EEU
Armenia Parliament committee head: Iran ratified FTA with EEU
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Iran ratified the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union on Monday, the head of the standing parliamentary committee on Eurasian and regional integration, Prosperous Armenia Party MP, Mikael Melkumyan said during the parliamentary hearings on Monday, June 10.

Accordong to the MP, Armenia is leading the talks on this issue.

“We hope that in three years we will move to a full and final free trade regime,” Melkumyan said.

According to him, relations with Iran are a top priority for Armenia, and here the parties have huge reserves for subsequent growth.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
