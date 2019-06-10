News
Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev treats Armenia with great affection
Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev treats Armenia with great affection
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Kazakh President, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, treats Armenia with great affection, he said at a meeting with representatives of Kazakhstan and foreign media in Akorda, Forbes-Kazakhstan reported.

“I recently met with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan. We agreed here together to saturate our cooperation with specific projects,” he said. “I am optimistic about the future cooperation. Everything possible will be done to strengthen cooperation.”

As reported earlier, a snap presidential elections were held yesterday. Tokayev won the election, gaining 70.76%.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
