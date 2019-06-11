Man attempts to rob bank in Yerevan

An armed robbery attack occurred Monday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 5:30pm, an armed man entered a bank branch and attempted to carry out some actions.

The police officer on duty at this bank branch, however, tried to prevent this armed person from moving about inside.

But the armed men attacked the police officer, a scuffle ensued, and a shot was fired.

The police officer, bank staff, and several persons, however, managed to neutralize this armed man who, subsequently, was detained and taken to a police station.

It was found out that this armed attacker is Vazrik M., who works at a transportation company as a route supervision engineer. He has been arrested.

According to shamshyan.com, a criminal case has been opened against him for armed robbery attack.