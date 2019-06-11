Russian ambassador: Putin is expected to visit Armenia on October 1

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to arrive in Yerevan on October 1 to take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, continuity has been preserved in the Armenian-Russian relations after the well-known political events in Armenia.

“Relations are steadily developing and are in the nature of a strategic alliance, which is manifested in regular contacts at the highest level, including the meeting of the leaders of the two countries in St. Petersburg on the fields of the International Economic Forum. It is important that after the parliamentary elections in Armenia, contacts between the legislative bodies of the two countries began to be established without any delay,” he said.

The ambassador noted that the Armenian side is striving to decently hold its chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to Sergey Kopyrkin, during this period inter-parliamentary relations were actively developed, meetings were held between parliamentary commissions, both in the format of international organizations and in the framework of bilateral relations.

“The first ever statement of the Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan at the plenary session of the Federation Council at the end of February this year is remarkable. I also consider yesterday’s parliamentary hearings on EEU in the Armenian National Assembly, where substantive discussions took place with representatives of the participating countries, China, members of the Armenian Government, experts, business representatives,” the diplomat noted.