Dutch lawmakers pass motion condemning Erdogan’s hate speech about Armenian Genocide

Dutch parliament has passed a motion condemning Turkish president’s hate speech about Armenian Genocide, chairman of Federation of Armenian Organisations in the Netherlands Mato Hakhverdian tweeted.
The motion was submitted in Dutch Parliament on June 6 by Christian Union MP Mr. Joel Voordewind.
The Federation of Armenian Organisations in the Netherlands (FAON) had urged the parliament to take action in response to these unacceptable remarks.
Foreign minister Stef Blok did not advise against the motion and left it to the judgement of the parliament.
In a speech on 24 April, the remembrance day of Armenian Genocide, Rcep Tayyip Erdogan had spoken about “Armenian gangs who massacred Muslim people” and the relocation of the Armenians as a “reasonable action”.
During the Dutch Parliament’s debate on Turkey (on 15 May 2019), several factions urged the Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok to condemn Erdogan’s inadmissible denial practices.