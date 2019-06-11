News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
USD
479.36
EUR
542.59
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.36
EUR
542.59
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Dutch lawmakers pass motion condemning Erdogan’s hate speech about Armenian Genocide
Dutch lawmakers pass motion condemning Erdogan’s hate speech about Armenian Genocide
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Dutch parliament has passed a motion condemning Turkish president’s hate speech about Armenian Genocide, chairman of Federation of Armenian Organisations in the Netherlands Mato Hakhverdian tweeted.

The motion was submitted in Dutch Parliament on June 6 by Christian Union MP Mr. Joel Voordewind.

The Federation of Armenian Organisations in the Netherlands (FAON) had urged the parliament to take action in response to these unacceptable remarks.

Foreign minister Stef Blok did not advise against the motion and left it to the judgement of the parliament.

In a speech on 24 April, the remembrance day of Armenian Genocide, Rcep Tayyip Erdogan had spoken about “Armenian gangs who massacred Muslim people” and the relocation of the Armenians as a “reasonable action”.

During the Dutch Parliament’s debate on Turkey (on 15 May 2019), several factions urged the Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok to condemn Erdogan’s inadmissible denial practices.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
Print
Read more:
All
Canberra hosts first ever Armenian Genocide commemoration event
Guests included ACT parliamentarians, representatives from embassies and government departments…
 US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders co-sponsors Armenian Genocide resolution
Presidential candidate, US Senator Bernie Sanders has co-sponsored a...
 Hannover to host event on implementation of Germany Bundestag resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide
The resolution specifically notes that this subject matter should be included in the German school curriculum on the topic of ethnic conflicts of the 20th century…
 MFA: Armenian Genocide recognition is priority issue of Armenia’s foreign policy
“This is not only a question of Armenia or the Armenian people…
 Charge filed against Turkish CHP representative for comment on Armenian Genocide
According to Cumhuriyet, a charge has been filed against...
 Dutch parliament discusses Erdogan's hate speech on Armenian Genocide
Foreign minister was urged by various factions to condemn the inadmissible denial practices by Turkish President Erdogan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos