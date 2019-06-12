Artsakh MOD urges Azerbaijan to refrain from provocative actions

Artsakh Defense Ministry urges the Azerbaijani side to refrain from provocative actions that artificially exacerbate the situation, Artsakh MOD press service reported.
A number of Azerbaijani media, based on the press service of their MOD, spread the message that the Armenian units allegedly violated the cease-fire in different directions of the contact line, using various types of small arms and 60-mm mortars, the statement said.
“The Artsakh Defense Ministry not only refutes this misinformation, but also reports that during June 11 and on the night of June 12, the Azerbaijani side used both long-range and sniper weapons of various sizes and AGS-17 type grenade launchers. If necessary, we can justify these facts with appropriate video materials,” it said.
The Artsakh MOD declares that the flights of the Azerbaijani Air Force are under the close control of the air defense system of the Artsakh Defense Army, and the units fully control the operational-tactical situation at the front line.
“Artsakh Defense Ministry urges the Azerbaijani side to refrain from provocative actions that artificially aggravate the situation and unconditionally implement the cease-fire deal, which was reached with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. Otherwise, the entire responsibility for the exacerbation of the situation and the consequences arising from it fall on official Baku,” the statement concluded.