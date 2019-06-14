News
Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Friday signed a decree.

Accordingly, Defense Army servicemen Artyom Khachatryan has been posthumously awarded with the Medal for Service in Battle, and in recognition of his bravery during the defense of the Artsakh state border, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, soldier Artyom Khachatryan (born in 1999) was mortally wounded Thursday at around 5:05pm. This soldier of the Artsakh Defense Army died at an outpost of a military unit, and as a result of the shots fired by Azerbaijan.
