Armenian FM: €19m to be allocated for cooperation program with CoE for 2019-2022

The Council of Europe is ready to contribute to the implementation of judicial and legal reforms in Armenia, said Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan at the start of "Council of Europe (CoE) Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022” program.

CoE Deputy Secretary General Mrs Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni was also present.

According to the minister, the program is an important tool of cooperation and in this regard there is a good tradition of the two previous programs. The program covers such areas as reforms in the criminal law system and the fight against corruption, the minister noted. The program budget is about 19 million euros.

This is an instrument of reforms for us and this is necessary for Armenia, the FM said adding: "Armenia has demonstrated that it is ready for reforms, that it is modeled according to European standards, focused on the protection of human rights, and, in general, the society wants it, as the events of April last year showed."

Speaking about reforms in the judicial system, the FM noted that the country needed an independent and objective system.

According to FM, the CoE supported the PM of the country in his endeavor, European experts visited Armenia at a high level and began work on preparation and financing.