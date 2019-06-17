Talks held with Russia Ambassador at Armenia MFA

The conversation with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia was in the context of non-interference in Armenia’s domestic affairs. This is what Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“After today’s session of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly, during which the meeting of the Ambassador of the Russian Federation and Robert Kocharyan was discussed, I talked to Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who informed me that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had called the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Ministry last Friday and had a conversation in the context of non-interference in the domestic affairs of Armenia. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Grigor Hovhannisyan didn’t say this during the Committee’s session because he didn’t have permission to make the information public at that moment,” Ruben Rubinyan stated.