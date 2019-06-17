Karabakh MFA on statement by US Congressman Frank Pallone

“We highly appreciate the consistent efforts of US Congressman Frank Pallone for the establishment of direct ties between Artsakh and the US and believe it will become a signal for the inadmissibility of Artsakh’s seclusion. We are certain that the dialogue between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and the US, as well as the dialogue through direct and official contacts with the other co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group at different levels will help create favorable conditions for comprehensive discussions and to find paths for the ultimate settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and will become a major contribution to ensuring stability in the South Caucasus.” This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ani Sargsyan said in response to the request of Aparazh news agency to comment on the June 13 statement that US Congressman Frank Pallone made in the US Congress, stating that it is necessary to lift the ban on visits of US officials to Artsakh.