Armenia retired general, ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan will not be released from custody
Armenia retired general, ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan will not be released from custody
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia on Tuesday denied the defense’s appeal against leaving in force the imprisonment of retired general and ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan, and the defense’s motion for releasing him on bail.

The defense was appealing a capital city Yerevan general jurisdiction court’s May 2 decision to leave Grigoryan’s custody in force. At the same time, the defense had motioned to release him on bail, but left the respective amount to the discretion of the Criminal Court of Appeal.

At present, Manvel Grigoryan is undergoing treatment at “Nairi” Medical Center in Yerevan. On June 6, his health condition sharply deteriorated at the Yerevan hospital for convicts, so he was transferred to the “Saint Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center in Yerevan, and several days later—to “Nairi” Medical Center.

Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, appropriation of property, tax evasion, squandering of state resources, and organizing of property usurpation through extortion.

He is remanded in custody.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
