Armenia FM in Washington, meets with US Under Secretary for Political Affairs
Armenia FM in Washington, meets with US Under Secretary for Political Affairs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Wednesday met with David Hale, the US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, in Washington D.C.

The interlocutors noted the positive dynamics in Armenian-American relations, and stressed the establishment of a platform for the Armenian-American strategic dialogue. Also, they lauded the comprehensive reform agenda in Armenia—and based on democratic changes—and expressed their mutual readiness to promote respective cooperation.

Separately, Minister Mnatsakanyan spoke about Armenia’s cooperation with global and regional partners—and aimed at strengthening the security agenda of the country, and highlighted the importance of promoting inclusive regional interconnection programs that contribute to peace and stability in the region.

And at the request of Under Secretary Hale, the Armenian FM touched upon the current state of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process, Armenia’s fundamental position and approaches on this matter, and the country’s priorities on the agenda of Thursday’s slated meeting with the Azerbaijani FM.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos