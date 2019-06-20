News
Armenia FM pleased with meeting with John Bolton
Armenia FM pleased with meeting with John Bolton
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says he’s pleased with his meeting with US National Security Advisor John Bolton. This is what the foreign minister tweeted.

“I am pleased with the positive, extensive and engaging discussion with Ambassador Bolton on Nagorno-Karabakh peaceful resolution process, Armenia’s and regional peace and security agenda, as well as Armenia-US bilateral cooperation. The US plays an important role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair along with Russia and France,” Mnatsakanyan tweeted.

Pleased with positive, extensive & engaging discussion w/ Amb. Bolton on #NagornoKarabakh peaceful resolution process, #Armenia's and regional peace & security agenda, as well as #Armenia-#US bilateral coop. US plays important role as #OSCE MG CoChair along w/ #Russia and #France pic.twitter.com/NCAysYkvRA

— Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (@ZMnatsakanyan) June 20, 2019

 

 
