Armenia FM pleased with meeting with John Bolton

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says he’s pleased with his meeting with US National Security Advisor John Bolton. This is what the foreign minister tweeted.

“I am pleased with the positive, extensive and engaging discussion with Ambassador Bolton on Nagorno-Karabakh peaceful resolution process, Armenia’s and regional peace and security agenda, as well as Armenia-US bilateral cooperation. The US plays an important role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair along with Russia and France,” Mnatsakanyan tweeted.

— Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (@ZMnatsakanyan) June 20, 2019