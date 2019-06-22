Ombudsman: Armenian national detained in Tbilisi did not obey police legal demands

An Armenian national who has been detained in Tbilisi will remain in police detention facility for 13 days, Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan wrote on Facebook.
“I have been in contact with my colleague and friend, the Public Defender of Georgia Ms. Nino Lomjaria since early morning.
Today Ms. Lomjaria informed me that a citizen of Armenia has been detained (as an administrative sanction) and will spend 13 days in a Police detention facility for not obeying legal demands of police. The Public Defender’s office was present at the court hearing.
My Georgian colleague provided me with personal contacts of that person’s relative so that we can also be in contact with them.
I highly appreciate effective cooperation with the Ombudsperson of Georgia and sincerely wish very quick and peaceful resolution of the situation,” he wrote on Facebook.