3 Armenia airlines ready to partake in settling Russia-Georgia crisis in aviation, PM advisor says

YEREVAN. – Three Armenian airlines are willing to participate in the settlement of the crisis that has begun between the fraternal peoples. Hakob Tshagharyan, the Armenian prime minister’s advisor on aviation matters, wrote about this on Facebook, touching upon the Russian-Georgian bans on air transport, and due to the problems that have risen in their mutual relations.
“On Saturday morning, immediately after the issuance of RF [Russian Federation] President V. Putin’s decree on the suspension of flights [from Russia] to Georgia as of July 8, I have petitioned to all Armenian airlines to determine their readiness and capabilities to take part with a united Armenian front—[and] due to the Russian-Georgian tension—in the RF-Georgia and opposite direction [air] passenger transportation,” he wrote, in particular. “I shall note with satisfaction that 3 [Armenian] airlines—Armenia, Taron Avia and Atlantis European [Airways]—are willing to participate in the settlements of the crisis that has begun between the [Russian and Georgian] fraternal peoples—[and] with 5 arranged planes, whose number may increase by 2 more.
“The results were reported to the Prime Minister.”