How did Armenian delegation vote for Russia's return to PACE?

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session, while possibility of challenging its powers still remains. The Assembly adopted the relevant resolution on Tuesday night. A total of 118 out of 190 parliamentarians were in favor of the resolution, 62 were against, 10 abstained.

The Armenian delegation to PACE voted as follows: the head of the Armenian delegation Ruben Rubinyan voted against the resolution. Hovhannes Igityan from the ruling My Step party abstained. The resolution was supported by Prosperous Armenia Party MP Naira Zohrabyan and Bright Armenia party Edmon Marukyan.

“In fact, the ruling party is indeed an unprecedented supporter of Armenian-Russian relations,” Armen Ashotyan, vice-chairman of the opposition Republican Party of Armenia, wrote on his Facebook as a result of a voting.