Young man suspected of killing a 25-year-old resident of Yerevan arrested

Arsen Nazaryan, suspected of the brutal murder of a 25-year-old resident of Yerevan, Elen Simonyan, has been arrested, Armenian Investigative Committee’s spokesperson, Naira Harutyunyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

She reportedly lived in the Nor-Nork district of Yerevan and had a small child in her care.

A criminal case concerning Elen Simonyan is now being reportedly considered in court. She is charged with fraud and burglary in preliminary agreement with a group of individuals.

As reported earlier, a woman was found dead Tuesday in Yerevan.

The law enforcement officers who were dispatched to the scene found the dead body of Yerevan resident Elen Simonyan, 25, and wrapped in a sheet and polyethylene. Also, there were more than a dozen stab wounds on the body, and her face was completely smashed.