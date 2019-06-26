Armenia PM to visit Vietnam, Singapore

A delegation from Armenia, and led Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, will be on a visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, from July 4 and 6, and to Singapore, from July 7 to 9.
The delegation will comprise 16 people, including Prime Minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, High-Technological Industry Minister, Hakob Arshakyan, and Economy Minister Tigran Khachatryan.
For the duration of these trips, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan will perform the duties of the Prime Minister of Armenia.