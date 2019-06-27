News
US assistance to Armenia will increase by $7.4mn and total $80mn
US assistance to Armenia will increase by $7.4mn and total $80mn
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet session, the government of Armenia approved the President’s draft decree on confirming Amendment No. 12 to the agreement to support a more competitive and diversified private sector in Armenia.

The US allocations on the margins of this agreement, which the Armenian and American governments had signed, are currently $73,255 million.

With Amendment No. 12 which the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had submitted, additional $7.449mn allocations are envisaged to fund the USAID program on infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism in Armenia.

As a result, the grants which the US is providing to Armenia within the framework of the aforesaid agreement will total $80.7 million.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
