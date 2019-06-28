Putin and Trump meeting lasts 1.5 hours

The meeting of Russian and US leaders on the margins of the G20 summit in Osaka lasted 1.5 hours.
Following Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump meeting, the White House tweeted the leaders of the two countries agreed that improving relations is in the mutual interests of each country and the interests of the whole world. The parties also discussed the situation in Iran, Syria, Venezuela and Ukraine.
The presidents agreed that both sides will continue discussions on the 21st century arms control model, which, as President Donald Trump had previously stated, should include China, TASS reported.
From the Russian side, the meeting was attended by presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, assistant Yuri Ushakov, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and first deputy prime minister and minister of finance Anton Siluanov.
Trump was accompanied by State Secretary Mike Pompeo, National Security Assistant John Bolton, Advisor Fiona Hill, Finance MinisterSteven Mnuchin and the new White House spokesman Stephanie Grisham. The meeting was also attended by President’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is the senior adviser to the head of state.