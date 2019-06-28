Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan's son charged

The son of the former Armenian deputy, General Manvel Grigoryan, ex-mayor of Etchmiadzin Karen Grigoryan has been charged, Armenian Investigative Committee’s press service reported.

An investigation is underway to clarify all the circumstances of the cases of abuse found in Armenia’s Etchmiadzin.

A criminal case has been opened into abuse. The abuses were recorded from January 1, 2015 to July 30, 2018. As a result of the work done, seven assignment episodes have been identified that are related to Etchmiadzin municipality.

The former head of the city hall and the former director of the budget institution of the Improvement Directorate have also been charged. The investigation continues.