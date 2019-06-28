Armenia, Azerbaijan exchange arrestees

The authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan have each exchanged an arrestee.
As reports the Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yerevan, the arrestees were exchanged today through the mediated efforts of representatives of the ICRC near the Kayan settlement in Ijevan.
The ICRC representatives have regularly visited and checked the conditions for confinement of the arrestees and ensured their contacts with their respective families.
The arrestees are citizen of Armenia Zaven Karapetyan and citizen of Azerbaijan Elvin Ibrahimov.